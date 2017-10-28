Robertson-Harris (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Robertson-Harris was originally considered doubtful, but did not travel with the team to New Orleans, thus the downgrade. Jonathan Bullard will likely serve as the Bears' primary reserve at defensive end Sunday.

