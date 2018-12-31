Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Expected to play Sunday
Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Robertson-Harris (undisclosed) is expected to suit up versus the Eagles on Sunday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Nagy called Robertson-Harris' undisclosed injury a "little whiplash from enemy fire." Barring any setbacks, expect Robertson-Harris to resume his regular role as a rotational defensive lineman and special teams contributor.
