The Bears placed Robertson-Harris (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Robertson-Harris is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to address his shoulder injury, so his placement on IR was an expected move. In the 27-year-old's stead, both Brent Urban and Mario Edwards will be candidates to handle expanded roles bookending the defensive line.
