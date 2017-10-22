Robertson-Harris injured his hamstring Sunday and is doubtful to return, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robertson-Harris plays sparingly on defense, so fantasy owners shouldn't miss him in his absence. If he doesn't return, his next opportunity to play will be in Week 8 against the Saints.

