Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Hurts hamstring Sunday
Robertson-Harris injured his hamstring Sunday and is doubtful to return, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robertson-Harris plays sparingly on defense, so fantasy owners shouldn't miss him in his absence. If he doesn't return, his next opportunity to play will be in Week 8 against the Saints.
