Robertson-Harris left practice Sunday with a concussion, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robertson-Harris will have to clear the league''s concussion protocol before he can get back to action. The 24-year-old was expected to take a step forward this season. Depending on how long he's sidelined could impact whether or not he'll have to wait to see an increased role.

