Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Notches a sack
Robertson-Harris had a sack and three tackles in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers.
In addition to the sack, Robertson-Harris was in the Packers' backfield on multiple occasions, causing disruption on both the running and passing attack. Although he'll need to show that this type of effort is a new normal for the third-year pro, he's someone that IDP owners should monitor closely.
