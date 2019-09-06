Robertson-Harris had a sack and three tackles in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers.

In addition to the sack, Robertson-Harris was in the Packers' backfield on multiple occasions, causing disruption on both the running and passing attack. Although he'll need to show that this type of effort is a new normal for the third-year pro, he's someone that IDP owners should monitor closely.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories