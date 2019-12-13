Play

Robertson-Harris (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robertson-Harris was a limited participant in Friday's practice. The rotational defensive end appears to have a fair shot at suiting up against the Packers on Sunday, though Brent Urban and Abdullah Anderson could play increased snaps if he were limited or forced to miss any time.

