Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Officially questionable
Robertson-Harris (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robertson-Harris was a limited participant in Friday's practice. The rotational defensive end appears to have a fair shot at suiting up against the Packers on Sunday, though Brent Urban and Abdullah Anderson could play increased snaps if he were limited or forced to miss any time.
