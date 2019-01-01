Robertson-Harris notched half a sack and a tackle in Chicago's victory in the regular-season finale to end the campaign with 22 tackles and three sacks.

Robertson-Harris saw 354 snaps in a rotational role, and over his two seasons, he's collected five sacks on just 565 snaps. If he's able to find a way into seeing more playing time, he could emerge as an IDP option based on his ability to rush the passer.