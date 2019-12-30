Play

Robertson-Harris notched three tackles in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he concluded the campaign with 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Robertson-Harris has posted between two and three sacks in each of his three seasons in the league, and he'll enter the offseason as a restricted free agent. Regardless of where he ends up, he'll likely continue to be used in a rotational role, making him a player with limited fantasy value.

