Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Receives RFA tender
The Bears tendered Robertson-Harris to a one-year contract Friday.
Robertson-Harris played a key rotational role along Chicago's defensive line in 2019, so the decision to keep him around via a restricted free agent tender doesn't come as any sort of surprise. If another club extends an offer sheet to the 26-year-old this summer, Chicago will retain the right to first match the deal.
