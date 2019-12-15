Play

Robertson-Harris (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Robertson-Harris will miss his first game since the 2017 season. The 26-year-old carved out a solid role while Akiem Hicks (elbow) was on injured reserve, but Hicks will be active for this contest and take over as a starting defensive end.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories