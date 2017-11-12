Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Ruled out Sunday
Robertson-Harris (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The reserve defensive lineman was unable to practice this week due to the hamstring injury, making it an easy decision for the Bears to rule him out for a second consecutive contest.
More News
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Listed as questionable•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Downgraded to out•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Hurts hamstring Sunday•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Cleared from injury report•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Leaves practice early Sunday•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...