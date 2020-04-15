Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Signs contract tender
Robertson-Harris officially signed a one-year contract tender with the Bears on Wednesday.
The Bears tendered the 26-year-old as a restricted free agent in March, and he'll remain with the team after not receiving an offer sheet from another team. Robertson-Harris had 30 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games last season.
