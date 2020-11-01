Robertson-Harris was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Saints with a shoulder injury.
Robertson has started five games for the Bears this season, but he's totaled just nine tackles this season. Mario Edwards and Brent Urban have both been in the mix all year and should see a ramped-up workload until Robertson-Harris returns.
