Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Tendered by Chicago
The Bears extended a tender to Robertson-Harris on Thursday, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robertson-Harris notched 22 tackles, three sacks and two defended passes in a rotational role with the Bears last season. The 25-year-old defensive end is unlikely to emerge as a reliable IDP option 2019 unless he's able to earn an increased snap count.
More News
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Picks up half a sack in Week 17•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Back in action•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Ruled out Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...