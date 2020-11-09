Robertson-Harris (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robertson-Harris had been a steady contributor to Chicago's front seven Weeks 1 through 8, earning six starts and fielding an average of 30.6 defensive snaps per game over his eight appearances. With the 27-year-old now confirmed out for the remainder of 2020, veterans Brent Urban and Mario Edwards will have to step into more integral roles at defensive end.
