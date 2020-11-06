Robertson-Harris (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Robertson-Harris sustained the shoulder injury during last week's loss to the Saints and will be sidelined for at least one game. Mario Edwards and Brent Urban figures to see increased snaps in his absence.
More News
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Signs contract tender•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Receives RFA tender•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Quiet performance in finale•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Back to full health•
-
Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris: Ruled out against Packers•