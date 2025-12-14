Bears' Ruben Hyppolite: Healthy scratch for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
Hyppolite (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Hyppolite has been dealing with a shoulder issue of late and missed Chicago's past two games, but he didn't have an injury designation heading into this weekend. As such, his inactive status Sunday appears to be a healthy scratch. The rookie hasn't made much of an impact this season and may be getting squeezed out of the Bears' defensive rotation.