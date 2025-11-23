Hyppolite (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hyppolite appeared to injure his shoulder late in the first quarter, and he was taken back to the locker room to be evaluated by medical staff. He was thrust into a starting role at outside linebacker after Tremaine Edmunds (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Amen Ogbongbemiga should see more snaps on defense for as long as Hyppolite is sidelined.