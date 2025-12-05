Hyppolite (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The Maryland product is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury. Hyppolite has appeared in seven games this season, recording six total tackles across 113 total snaps (83 on special teams, 30 on defense). Carl Jones could have an expanded role on the Bears' defense while Hyppolite is sidelined Sunday.