Hyppolite (shoulder) will be inactive for Friday's game against the Eagles.

The linebacker suffered the shoulder injury in the Bears' Week 12 win over the Steelers and missed practice Wednesday. Chicago is already banged up in its linebacker corps, with Tremaine Edmunds (groin) on injured reserve and T.J. Edwards (hand) and Noah Sewell (elbow) already ruled out for Friday as well. Carl Jones, D'Marco Jackson, Daniel Hardy and Amen Ogbongbemiga are Chicago's backup linebackers.