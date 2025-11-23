Hyppolite will make his first career start Sunday against the Steelers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The Bears placed Tremaine Edmunds on injured reserve Saturday with a groin issue. Chicago also has two starting linebackers, T.J. Edwards (hand) and Noah Sewell (elbow), who are inactive for Sunday's contest. Hyppolite, a fourth-round pick in April's draft, has played on 17 defensive snaps and 83 special-teams snaps this season, making four tackles (two solo).