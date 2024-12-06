Bates (concussion) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

Bates was diagnosed with a concussion during the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Packers, and he will miss a third straight game as a result. The fact he hasn't returned to practice since the diagnosis indicates that Bates has not been able to progress through the league's five-step concussion protocols, which makes a return for Week 15 against the Vikings an uphill battle. Teven Jenkins will continue to start at left guard for the Bears in Bates' absence.