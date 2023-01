Griffin wasn't targeted in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with four receptions for 26 yards over 15 games played.

Griffin came into this season with six seasons of at least 244 receiving yards, the 32 year old had the worst season of his career because he was targeted less than once per game. It's possible he re-emerges next year as a depth tight end, as he's now an unrestricted free agent.