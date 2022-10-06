Griffin (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Wednesday.
Griffin did not suit up for Chicago's last two practices and was listed as doubtful before sitting out for the second straight game against the Giants. The 32-year-old has not played since suffering an Achilles injury in Week 2 against the Packers, leaving Trevon Wesco and Jake Tonges to step in behind starting tight end Cole Kmet. Griffin will have two more practices to work his way back before Sunday's game versus the Vikings.