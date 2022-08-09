With Cole Kmet being a traditional in-line tight end, Griffin could see slot snaps when the Bears have two tight ends on the field Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Although Griffin hasn't surpassed 320 yards in any of the last five seasons, his role could be similar to the role that saw him post 442 yards in 2016. In that year with the Texans, 66 percent of his catches came from the slot, which is where he's expected to operate in the Bears offense. However, he's still competing with James O'Shaughnessy for snaps behind Kmet. In addition, Griffin will be in his age-32 season, so he may not be the same level of receiver he was in his solid 2016 campaign.