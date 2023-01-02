site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Ryan Griffin: No yardage in defeat
RotoWire Staff
Griffin failed to corral is lone target in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Griffin is primarily used as a blocker, and he has four catches 26 yards on the season. It's unlikely he'll have much fantasy production in Week 18 against Minnesota.
