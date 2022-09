Griffin failed to catch either of his two targets in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Griffin actually had one more target than starter Cole Kmet. In a game played on drenched field with intermittent heavy rain, the Bears often had two tight ends on the field. Going forward, Griffin will likely see no more than a couple targets per game, but he'd grow into a larger role if Kmet misses time.