Nall rushed five times for eight yards while adding four receptions for 21 yards in the Bears' 23-13 loss to Carolina.

Despite seeing nine touches against the Panthers' backup defenders, Nall was unable to generate 2.5 yards per touch. After spending the 2018 season on Chicago's practice squad, he's currently No. 4 on the depth chart at running back, and he'll continue to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

