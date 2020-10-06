Nall garnered one offensive snap, but he did not receive a carry or a target during Sunday's 19-11 loss to the Colts.

Despite being listed as the No. 2 option on Chicago's RB depth chart, Nall has only been granted a total of 12 offensive snaps through Week 4 of 2020. He remains with one offensive touch on the season, a two-yard reception, as the Bears instead elected to lean on receivers Cordarrelle Patterson (three carries) and Darnell Mooney (one carry) as rushing alternatives behind starting back David Montgomery during Sunday's loss.