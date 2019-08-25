Nall rushed twice for 73 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Saturday's 27-17 preseason win over the Colts.

Most of Nall's yardage came courtesy of a second-quarter 69-yard burst on a 1st-and-30 play. The 23-year-old out of Oregon State established himself as the frontrunner for Chicago's No.4 running back spot.