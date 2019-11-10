Play

Nall is expected to be called up from Chicago's practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Nall's addition could be a sign of Chicago shifting further toward a run-first identity. The 23-year-old power back will take the spot previously occupied by the released Mike Davis, but Nall's not expected to garner a significant workload.

