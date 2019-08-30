Bears' Ryan Nall: Contained by Titans
Nall carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards in the team's preseason finale against the Titans on Thursday. He also added one reception for two yards.
Nall worked as the starting running back but struggled to find consistent lanes. His longest rush went for 10 yards, but he had only two other rushes that went for four or more yards. Currently projected to make the roster as the team's fourth back, Nall could be challenged by Josh Caldwell who was effective as both a runner and receiver Thursday.
