Nall is part of a Chicago backfield that may be without David Montgomery (groin) at the beginning of the season, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 239 pounds, Nall appeared in eight games for the Bears last season, logging 137 snaps on special teams but only eight on offense. It isn't clear if the Bears view him as a serious option for carries or simply a special teams guy, but Nall is at least worth keeping an eye on for deeper fantasy formats, given the lack of impressive alternatives in Chicago. The other options for carries in the event of a Montgomery absence would be Tarik Cohen, Cordarrelle Patterson and Artavis Pierce, or possibly a late free-agent addition.