Nall could have a role in Chicago's game plan Sunday against the Rams in the event David Montgomery (ankle) is unable to play, Nathan Smith of the Bears' official site reports. "Developmentally, he's done a great job," coach Matt Nagy said of Nall. "He came in last year and was a little bit raw, but he picked up the system very quick...we feel absolutely comfortable with him."

Montgomery rolled his ankle in practice earlier this week and only managed limited participation in Friday's session, prompting Nagy to label him as a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The injury to Montgomery is especially untimely after Chicago waived Mike Davis last weekend, leaving Tarik Cohen as the only experienced healthy running back on the roster. Considering the 5-foot-6, 191-pound Cohen is more ideally suited as a gadget player or pass-catching specialist, however, the 6-foot-2, 232-pound Nall looks like a better candidate to absorb a good portion of Montgomery's workload on the ground, if the rookie is inactive. Nall played exclusively on special teams in his NFL debut in Week 10, but he averaged 6.4 yards per carry across 56 totes over the past two preseasons.