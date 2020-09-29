Nall did not garner a rush attempt or target during Sunday's 30-26 win against the Falcons.

The 24-year-old back got involved offensively for the first time in 2020 with a two-yard catch Week 2 against the Giants, but Week 3 against Atlanta it was Tarik Cohen (knee-ACL) and Cordarrelle Patterson who were entrusted with carries behind starting RB David Montgomery. Though classified as a receiver, Patterson has actually garnered far more rush attempts (15) than targets (three) this season, but Nall may see a slight uptick in running-game usage himself so long as Chicago does not elect to sign another back.