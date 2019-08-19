Nall rushed seven times for 23 yards while adding four receptions for 21 yards in the Bears' 32-13 preseason loss to the Giants on Friday.

Despite seeing the most work of Chicago's backup running backs for the second week in a row, Nall only posted four yards per touch. With the top three spots on the depth chart spoken for, he'll continue to battle for the No. 4 spot with Taquan Missell and Kerrith Whyte.