Bears' Ryan Nall: Posts 12 touches in loss
Nall rushed seven times for 23 yards while adding four receptions for 21 yards in the Bears' 32-13 preseason loss to the Giants on Friday.
Despite seeing the most work of Chicago's backup running backs for the second week in a row, Nall only posted four yards per touch. With the top three spots on the depth chart spoken for, he'll continue to battle for the No. 4 spot with Taquan Missell and Kerrith Whyte.
