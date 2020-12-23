Nall did not garner a rush attempt or a target over two offensive snaps, also fielding 17 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 33-27 win against the Vikings.

The Oregon State product got involved with seven receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown Weeks 8 through 12, but he hasn't gained any traction as a rusher all season. Nall has just one carry to his name in 2020. Meanwhile, David Montgomery continues to dominate the RB workload for Chicago, gaining 162 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns on 33 touches during Week 15.