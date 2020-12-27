site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Ryan Nall: Receives two carries in win
Dec 27, 2020
Nall rushed twice for zero yards in the Bears' 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Nall entered the game after the outcome had already been determined, and with just three carries on the season, it's unlikely he sees enough of a role in Week 17 to be a fantasy factor against the Packers.
