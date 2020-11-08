Nall caught four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

After David Montgomery left the game with a head injury and Chicago trailing on the scoreboard, Nall functioned as the hurry-up receiving back, and with Tennessee dropping their coverage to prevent deep passes, Nall took advantage of the open space by piling up yardage after the catch. Should Montgomery miss time, Nall could continue to see backfield work, and any time a running back is in line to see work, he has clear fantasy value and is worth a roster spot in fantasy leagues for those with depth issues.