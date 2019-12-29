Play

Nall rushed twice for eight yards in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17.

In his rookie season, Nall was buried on the depth chart at running back and failed to post any statistics before Week 17. He'll enter the last year of his contract in 2020, but unless he makes a move up the depth chart, it's unlikely he'll go into fantasy draft season with much value.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends