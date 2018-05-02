Bears' Ryan Nall: Signs pact with Bears

Nall inked a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Bears on Saturday, Tyson Alger of The Oregonian reports.

The Oregon State product had a solid junior season by posting 810 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while making 27 catches for 240 yards and two scores. Nall decided to skip his senior year and enter the draft, and after going unpicked, he landed in a crowded backfield. Bears' running back Jordan Howard rushed for 1,122 yards and nine scores in 2017, while Tarik Cohen recorded four touchdowns, including on on the punt return. With all roles seemingly full, Nall will compete for a depth role.