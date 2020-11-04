Nall registered a two-yard catch and a 17-yard kick return during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints.
Nall has been scarcely utilized in the Bears' offensive attack, thus far experiencing similar usage to last season when he recorded eight rushing yards on a pair of carries over eight appearances. The Oregon State product so far has garnered two touches in eight games played this year, with David Montgomery continuing to dominate the RB workload for Chicago as Tarik Cohen recovers from a torn ACL.
More News
-
Bears' Ryan Nall: Again goes un-utilized on offense•
-
Bears' Ryan Nall: No offensive reps Week 3•
-
Bears' Ryan Nall: Could see a few carries?•
-
Bears' Ryan Nall: Sees first touches of season•
-
Bears' Ryan Nall: Plays exclusively on special teams•
-
Bears' Ryan Nall: May fill in for banged-up Montgomery•