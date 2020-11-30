site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Ryan Nall: Targeted once in defeat
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nall caught one pass for 10 yards in the Bears' 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Nall was a non-factor in the game until entering late in the fourth quarter, when he caught his only target. Unless he gains more prominent role in the offense, his fantasy value will remain minimal.
