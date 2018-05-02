Bears' Ryan Nall: To compete for roster spot

Nall enters the NFL after posting 2,779 scrimmage yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons at Oregon State, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Potentially, Nall projects to fill a fullback or H-back role at the NFL level, so he could be competing with Mike Burton, who is currently the only fullback on the team. However, his receiving skills could also give him a chance to battle with Benny Cunningham, who's currently the backup receiving back to Tarik Cohen. He'll begin the preseason with a significant uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster, but if he has a solid camp, he also could be a candidate for the practice squad.