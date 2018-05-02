Bears' Ryan Nall: Will compete for roster spot

Nall, who signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, will likely compete for a depth role in the backfield during training camp, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nall projects as a fullback or H-back at the NFL level, so he could be competing with Mike Burton, who is currently the only other fullback on the team, for a roster spot. The Oregon State product's receiving skills could also give him a chance to battle with Benny Cunningham, who serves as the backup third-down back behind Tarik Cohen. Nall will begin the preseason facing a significant uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster, but he could still find a spot on the practice squad if he's unsuccessful in his mission.