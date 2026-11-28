Ahmed reverted to the Bears' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Roschon Johnson (ankle) inactive, the Bears elevated Ahmed to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions to operate as Chicago's RB3 behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Ahmed played only 10 offensive snaps, but he made the most of his opportunities and finished with three carries for 50 yards and two catches (on as many targets) for 17 yards. Most of his production came on a 46-yard scamper early in the second quarter to set the Bears up in the red zone, with the offense ending the drive with a 40-yard field goal by Cairos Santos four plays later. Ahmed has been elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times, so he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster in order to suit up for the Bears moving forward.