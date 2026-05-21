The Bears signed Ahmed (ankle) on Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

While with the Colts last summer, Ahmed suffered a serious ankle injury during training camp when he was brought down with a hip-drop tackle. He missed the entire 2025 season but is now healthy and ready to compete for a job in the Chicago backfield. The 27-year-old has 593 career rushing yards and five touchdowns on 163 carries across 38 regular-season games. He can also play special teams.