Bears' Sam Acho: Dealing with ankle injury
Acho is suffering from an ankle ailment, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports.
There's no indication that the issue is considered serious, so it's probably best to consider him questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Titans until further news clarifies the situation. Though Leonard Floyd and Willie Young figure to see the bulk of the reps in the Bears' third preseason contest, Dan Skuta and Lamarr Houston would be the next men up Sunday if Acho can't play.
