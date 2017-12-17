Acho recorded a sack, a forced fumble and four tackles in Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Lions.

Acho had his most productive game of the year, as he recorded his first forced fumble of the season while adding his first full sack to get him to 1.5 on the year. However, with just one game of more than four tackles, he's been a low-volume IDP option.

